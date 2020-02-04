Skip to content
Top Stories
Newsom declares state of emergency as California faces historic heat, threat of power outages
Top Stories
Twentynine Palms man charged with attempted murder after he choked woman unconscious with power cord: Officials
Pentagon orders shutdown of Stars and Stripes newspaper despite objections from Congress
12 people accused of marijuana trafficking, illegally trading shark fins from Georgia to Hong Kong
Ukraine woman opens emergency exit, walks onto wing of plane after complaining she was ‘too hot’
The Big Game
Shake Shack Crashed the 5 Live Super Bowl Party
Surveillance video shows bags of USPS mail being dumped in Glendale spa parking lot
Video
LAPD Chief Michel Moore on his home being defaced by protesters, LAPD complaints, and the increase of homicides and car thefts
Video
O.C. expected to enter state’s 2nd COVID-19 tier within days, officials say
Video
Bay Area police officer charged in fatal shooting of Black man under CA’s tougher deadly-force law
U.S. unemployment rate drops to 8.4% even as hiring slows
Video
Pentagon orders shutdown of Stars and Stripes newspaper despite objections from Congress
‘I am a culture leech’: White George Washington Univ. professor admits she’s been pretending to be Black