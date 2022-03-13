Tom Brady reverses course, will not retire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points toward the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (Steven Senne/Associated Press)

Tom Brady’s unprecedented career is not over.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Twitter Sunday that he has decided to un-retire from the NFL, adding another chapter to the confounding saga regarding his playing future.

He had previously announced his intentions to retire in early February, bringing an end to his 22-year career that saw him win a record seven Super Bowl titles; six with the New England Patriots and one with Tampa.

Although news of his pending retirement was leaked before Brady could formally announce his decision, he ultimately opted to retire from the game he loved. In his original retirement announcement, Brady cited his desire to spend more time with family as the ultimate factor to step away from the gridiron.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa,” Brady said on Twitter.

With very little left to prove — he’s already the NFL’s career leader in passing yards and touchdowns — Brady will try to lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title with him at the helm.

Despite the crowded trophy case and rewritten history books, Brady said he still has unfinished business.

Although the schedule is not yet set, Brady and his Bucs will play the defending champion Los Angeles Rams in the 2022-23 season.