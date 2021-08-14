Trevor Bauer denies another sexual assault allegation made by Ohio woman last year: Report

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer works against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco on May 21, 2021. (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)

In his first public statement since being accused of sexual assault in a temporary restraining order filed in June, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer denied another sexual assault allegation that surfaced in a story published by the Washington Post on Saturday.

The investigation by the Post outlines that an Ohio woman filed a temporary order of protection in June 2020 when Bauer pitched for the Cincinnati Reds. The Post reported that it obtained photos showing facial injuries that the woman’s attorney said Bauer caused by punching and choking her during sex without consent. The article also reports that the woman attempted to show police officers photos of her injuries in an incident at Bauer’s apartment in 2017.

“This is a continuation by the woman and her attorneys to make good on their threats to harm me by perpetuating false narrative,” Bauer said in a post on social media. “This has been a game to her from the beginning but my life is not a game and I won’t stand by idly and allow this conduct to continue.”

The report surfaced two days before a hearing to decide whether to keep in place another woman’s temporary restraining order against Bauer is scheduled to start in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The hearing could last up to four days.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.