Trevor Bauer tells court he plans to demand that woman who accused him of sex assault pay his attorney fees

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta on June 6, 2021. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Trevor Bauer plans to ask a court to order the California woman who accused him of sexual assault to pay for his costs in defending himself against her request for a restraining order.

In a notice filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 20, Bauer did not ask for a specific amount of money. Instead, he asked to defer that request until he receives her telephone records from the Pasadena Police Department. The department investigated her allegations of sexual assault and turned its file over to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, which is deciding whether to charge Bauer with any crimes.

Bauer claimed in the court filing that the woman had misused the restraining order process to “gain publicity and harm [Bauer’s] career.” He alleged the phone records in the possession of the Pasadena police would support the contention that the woman “deliberately and systematically deleted and hid much information relevant to a full and complete understanding of her encounters with Mr. Bauer, including communications with her closest friends that revealed her improper motive.”

In August, a judge lifted a temporary restraining order against the Dodgers pitcher, finding in part that there was no evidence Bauer would harm the woman in the future, or even contact her. The judge also ruled that the woman had been “materially misleading” in describing her contacts with Bauer after their two sexual encounters.

