Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from Dodgers extended another week through Sept. 3

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer works against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Denver on April 2, 2021. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Dodgers was extended Friday through Sept. 3, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. It’s the seventh time Major League Baseball and the players union have done so since Bauer was accused of sexual assault in late June. His leave was scheduled to expire Friday.

Bauer remains under investigation by MLB and the Pasadena Police Department. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Aug. 19 denied a request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer from the San Diego woman who accused him of assault.

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102-million contract last offseason, the largest contract ever for a pitcher. The Cy Young Award winner last season with the Cincinnati Reds, Bauer was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA over 17 starts with the Dodgers.

His last start was June 28, the day before his accuser filed for a temporary restraining order that laid out her accusations. She alleges that he punched her while she was unconscious during a sexual encounter May 17. They also had sex April 21, although she says that encounter was consensual.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.