UCLA rewards basketball coach Mick Cronin with 2-year contract extension

Head coach Mick Cronin of the UCLA Bruins celebrates defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-49 in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As a reward for taking UCLA back to the Final Four, Mick Cronin has received a two-year contract extension.

The contract extension will be worth a guaranteed $4 million per year.

The additional years will keep Cronin under contract through the 2026-27 season after he guided the Bruins to their deepest NCAA tournament run since 2008.

Eleventh-seeded UCLA won five games before losing to Gonzaga on a 40-footer at the overtime buzzer in a national semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Bruins (22-10) finished with a No. 7 national ranking in the USA Today coaches poll after having entered the NCAA tournament unranked and on a four-game losing streak.

