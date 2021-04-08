UCLA rewards basketball coach Mick Cronin with 2-year contract extension

As a reward for taking UCLA back to the Final Four, Mick Cronin has received a two-year contract extension.
The contract extension will be worth a guaranteed $4 million per year.
The additional years will keep Cronin under contract through the 2026-27 season after he guided the Bruins to their deepest NCAA tournament run since 2008.
Eleventh-seeded UCLA won five games before losing to Gonzaga on a 40-footer at the overtime buzzer in a national semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Bruins (22-10) finished with a No. 7 national ranking in the USA Today coaches poll after having entered the NCAA tournament unranked and on a four-game losing streak.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.