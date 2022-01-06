USC men’s basketball game vs. Stanford postponed because of COVID issues

Isaiah White #5 of the University of Southern California Trojans scores on a lay up while being defended by Jordan Usher #4 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center on Dec. 18, 2021 in Phoenix. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Days after USC’s men’s basketball program returned from its pause because of COVID-19, another of the seventh-ranked Trojans’ upcoming conference games has been postponed.

Saturday’s matchup with Stanford in Palo Alto has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within Stanford’s program, the two schools announced Wednesday. USC and Stanford will work with the Pac-12 to reschedule the conference matchup.

For the Trojans, it’s the third Pac-12 game to be postponed this season. USC has played just two conference games and was set to start its full conference slate last weekend before confirmed positive cases within the program forced a prolonged pause that saw its games against Arizona and Arizona State called off.

USC is still slated to face California on Thursday in Berkeley, its first game in nearly three weeks. As of Tuesday, USC coach Andy Enfield said that he still was expecting to face Stanford on the second leg of the team’s Bay Area trip.

