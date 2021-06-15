USC, UCLA to welcome back full-capacity crowds for 2021 college football season

Stephan Blaylock #4, Drake London #15 of the USC Trojans is tackled by Keisean Lucier-South #11 and Jay Shaw #24 of the UCLA Bruins during the second half of a game at Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On the day California hailed its full-scale reopening amid a pandemic on the wane, UCLA and USC football fans could celebrate the renewal of a treasured fall tradition: their home stadiums teeming with activity.

Athletic officials from both schools announced Tuesday that the Rose Bowl and Coliseum would welcome back fans at 100% capacity starting Aug. 28 with the Bruins’ home opener against Hawaii.

Details about safety protocols at the stadiums are expected to be announced later. As part of the full reopening plans announced last month for California’s five Major League Baseball teams, state officials recommended but did not require that fans provide proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19. Face masks are not required for fully vaccinated fans at those venues.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement that his school would align with the latest state guidance regarding safety protocols for sporting events in addition to meeting county, city and campus directives.

Read the full story on LATImes.com.