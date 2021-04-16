USC’s Evan Mobley declares for NBA draft, marks decision with ‘League Bound’ NFT

In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Southern California forward Evan Mobley dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The most acclaimed prospect in the history of USC hoops is officially on his way to the NBA.

Evan Mobley declared for the NBA draft on Friday, closing the final chapter of a single storybook season in which the 7-footer helped propel a program revival, swept the Pac-12 awards and led USC to the Elite Eight.

Now, after an already historic run, he’ll look to become the highest-picked Trojan in the history of the NBA draft.

Mobley’s decision to declare had been expected ever since he committed to USC in August 2019 as the highest rated recruit in the program’s history. But how he announced on Friday was unique. The top prospect will auction off his draft declaration as a one-of-a-kind nonfungible token (NFT) titled “League Bound.”

