USWNT star Christen Press is 1st player to sign with Angel City FC

Christen Press has played professional soccer for eight clubs in three countries on two continents. But she’s never played a game at home.
That will change next spring when Press makes her debut for Angel City FC, Southern California’s fledgling NWSL franchise, which made the Los Angeles native and two-time World Cup champion the first signing in team history.
“The dream of being a pro player in L.A. was always elusive for me,” Press said. “Every team that I’ve played for has always been like, ‘You know, when L.A. gets a team, we promise we’ll send you there.’ And it always felt everyone’s been able to say that because no one knew when it was happening.”
Southern California has been without a top-tier women’s team since the L.A. Sol folded after one season in 2010.
