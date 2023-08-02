Exactly one year after the sporting world lost an icon, fans, friends and admirers are are once again remembering the life and career of Vin Scully.

The longtime Los Angeles Dodgers announcer died on Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 94, only a few short years after calling his last game for the team.

On the anniversary of his death, the Dodgers posted photos of the legendary announcer with the message, “Thinking of you today and always, Vin.”

Major League Baseball Europe posted a highlight reel of some of Scully’s iconic calls, and former Dodgers executive and current analyst Ned Colletti wrote: “So many of us miss our dear friend and will never forget his grace, his style, his kindness, his class.”

More Dodgers fans and baseball lovers chimed in on social media to share their fondest memories of the incomparable announcer.

Vin Scully works in his booth at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, 2010. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Scully was born on Nov. 29, 1927, in Bronx, New York, getting his start in sports broadcasting with Fordham University before joining the then-Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1950s.

He moved to the West Coast when the team did and become synonymous with the franchise for the next 67 years.

He was an MLB Hall of Fame inductee in the 1980s and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2016.

Scully died at his Hidden Hills home, surrounded by loved ones, his family said at the time.

You can still hear his voice before every Dodgers home game, his iconic catchphrase ringing out over the speakers at Dodger Stadium: “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”