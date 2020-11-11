Vin Scully to narrate Dodgers’ official World Series documentary

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully smiles on the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 23, 2015. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Vin Scully is coming out of retirement, lending his voice to the Dodgers’ biggest win in 32 years.

Scully, 92, has agreed to narrate the official World Series film, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. The league bills the film as a documentary, with more than an hour’s worth of highlights and interviews from the 2020 World Series.

Scully retired in 2016, after 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers. The Dodgers have won seven World Series championships — the first in 1955, in Brooklyn — but this is the first without Scully as a team broadcaster.

For the Dodgers’ first four titles in Los Angeles — in 1959, 1963, 1965 and 1981 — Scully narrated the official MLB film.

