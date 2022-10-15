The Golden State Warriors are keeping the band together for the foreseeable future, having locked up two huge pieces of their NBA Finals run.

On Saturday, the team reached long-term deals with both guard Jordan Poole and forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN.

Poole signed a four-year extension worth $140 million that will keep him with the team that drafted him for several more years. The sharpshooting guard was a revelation for the Warriors in his third season, averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists per game as well as achieving new highs in games played.

The Michigan product was drafted 28th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, but spent much of his rookie season developing in the NBA G League.

In the 2021-22 season, Poole became a vital cog in the Warriors’ rotation en route to the franchise’s seventh NBA title. Poole was due to become a restricted free agent at the end of the upcoming NBA season.

Also sticking around for the long haul, is forward Andrew Wiggins who became Golden State’s most important perimeter defender in his second full season with the team.

Wiggins signed a four-year, $109 million extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Drafted No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA Draft, Wiggins played his first five and a half seasons in Minnesota before being sent to San Francisco in a trade for D’Angelo Russell.

Widely regarded as an underwhelming top pick throughout his career, Wiggins revitalized his career in California, becoming an everyday starter and iron man for the Warriors who was often tasked with guarding the best wings in the NBA.

As part of his career comeback, Wiggins was named a started in the 2021-22 NBA All Star Game, much to the chagrin of some fans. He averaged more than 17 points per game last season, started all of his 73 games and hit a career high from three-point range — a wrinkle in his game that was previously panned for many seasons.

Wiggins was due to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The two contracts will come with a big financial burden to Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob. The team already pays the most for its roster in the league and the new deals will add to its massive tax bill that the team is required to pay for exceeding the league’s salary cap.

The signings also come at a critical flashpoint for the Warriors in the wake of the on-court dustup between Poole and All-NBA forward Draymond Green. Considered by many around the league as the heart and soul of the Warriors, Green was seen in a leaked video punching Poole in the face during a practice session.

Green has since apologized, was fined and is set to return to the team following a brief absence.

Draymond will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this upcoming season at the age of 34, according to Spotrac.

The Warriors will likely have to make a difficult financial decision whether or not to keep Green around through the twilight of his career.