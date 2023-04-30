Stephen Curry versus LeBron James. Two of this generation’s biggest stars going up against each other in the second round of the NBA playoffs. KTLA’s sister station KRON reports.

The NBA couldn’t have scripted this any better. NorCal versus SoCal. SF versus LA.

The league should expect sky-high ratings for this series. Warriors-Kings Game 4 last Sunday was the most-watched first-round matchup in over 20 years. Mix in an iconic franchise like the Lakers with the defending champions Warriors. It’ll be must-see TV.

Here’s the full schedule for the Western Conference semifinals between 6-seed Golden State and 7-seed Los Angeles. (All times Pacific)

Game 1: Lakers at Warriors

Tuesday, May 2

Chase Center in San Francisco

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

TNT

Game 2: Lakers at Warriors

Thursday, May 4

Chase Center in San Francisco

Tipoff: 6 p.m.

ESPN

Game 3: Warriors at Lakers

Saturday, May 6

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.

ABC

Game 4: Warriors at Lakers

Monday, May 8

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

TNT

Game 5: Lakers at Warriors*

Wednesday, May 10

Chase Center in San Francisco

Tipoff: TBD

TNT

Game 6: Warriors at Lakers*

Friday, May 12

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Tipoff: TBD

ESPN

Game 7: Lakers at Warriors

Sunday, May 14

Chase Center in San Francisco

Tipoff: TBD

Network: TBD

*if necessary