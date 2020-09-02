75th Anniversary of the End of World War Two

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
U.S. unemployment rate drops to 8.4% even as hiring slows
Video
Top Stories
Labor Day weekend will test California’s more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions
Video
Top Stories
‘The Batman’ production halted after lead Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, source says
O.C. expected to enter state’s 2nd COVID-19 tier within days, officials say
Video
Pac-12 may resume games earlier than planned with rapid, daily coronavirus testing
CA courts resume eviction hearings, but financially struggling tenants remain protected, for now
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Ukraine woman opens emergency exit, walks onto wing of plane after complaining she was ‘too hot’
Top Stories
Dijon Kizzee was ‘trying to find his way’ before being fatally shot by L.A. sheriff’s deputies, relatives say
Heat wave likely to bring record-breaking Labor Day weekend temperatures; SoCal beaches open for now
Video
Shopper’s $19,000 handbag seized, destroyed by customs officials in Australia
California law AB-5 could target food, grocery delivery services next
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Labor Day cookout tips with celebrity chef Curtis Stone
Video
Top Stories
Money expert Andrea Woroch on what to buy and skip during Labor Day sales
Video
Glamping on Canon Dr. with Spago Beverly Hills
Video
Join the California Conservation Corps for one-year jobs with paid training, room and board
Video
UFCW President Marc Perrone on protecting grocery store workers from COVID-19
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
75th Anniversary of the End of World War Two
Virtual 2020 L.A. Fleet Week and the 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II
Video
Most Popular
LAPD Chief Michel Moore on his home being defaced by protesters, LAPD complaints, and the increase of homicides and car thefts
Video
Bags of USPS mail dumped in Glendale spa parking lot
Video
‘I am a culture leech’: White George Washington Univ. professor admits she’s been pretending to be Black
O.C. expected to enter state’s 2nd COVID-19 tier within days, officials say
Video
U.S. unemployment rate drops to 8.4% even as hiring slows
Video
Ukraine woman opens emergency exit, walks onto wing of plane after complaining she was ‘too hot’
Bay Area police officer charged in fatal shooting of Black man under CA’s tougher deadly-force law