A C Bilbrew Library

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
California adoptions pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus court closings
Top Stories
12 inmates have died at state prison in Chino due to COVID-19
California’s legal pot industry faces year of decline due to coronavirus, Newsom warns
U.S. should have 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, Fauci says
Video
America’s unemployment rate may be nearing its peak, but could still hit 20%
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
California adoptions pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus court closings
Top Stories
‘Night and day operation’: Villanueva says more peaceful demonstrations can lead to altering curfew
Video
Hundreds march through West Hollywood in ongoing protests against George Floyd’s killing
Video
12 inmates have died at state prison in Chino due to COVID-19
Gov. Newsom orders new California in-person voting rules for November election
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva on the recent protests in Los Angeles
Video
Top Stories
Non-profit ‘Game Changer’ bringing law enforcement and community together through sports
Video
Racism, protests and the path forward with NBA basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Video
Dr. Theresa Price on the inaugural 2020 black graduation for black high school students
Video
Terror Asymmetrics Project Executive Director Malcolm Nance talks the Antifa agenda and black lives matter protests
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Weekly
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Author Lisa Napoli chronicles the birth of 24-hour news| Frank Buckley Interviews
Video
Top Stories
S1 Ep.7 The One With the Blackout | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Ep.51 Shaking off the dust | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
The World Adventures of Chris Wolfe | The News Director’s Office
Audio
S1 Ep.6 The One With the Butt | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Obama to speak on death of George Floyd, policing and protests in virtual town hall Wednesday
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Watch live: Hundreds march through West Hollywood protesting George Floyd’s killing
2
of
/
2
A C Bilbrew Library
24 L.A. County libraries to begin sidewalk service June 8
Most Popular
Obama addresses death of George Floyd, policing and protests in virtual town hall
All 4 former Minneapolis officers involved in George Floyd killing now face charges
Video
Hundreds march through West Hollywood in ongoing protests against George Floyd’s killing
Video
At least 11 killed during U.S. protests seeking justice for George Floyd, many of them African Americans
Here’s a list of curfews announced by authorities across SoCal following unrest
Video
LAUSD superintendent says return to schools will still be risky without vaccine
Video
British police ID new suspect in 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann