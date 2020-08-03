acer chromebook

Skip to content
Coronavirus outbreak hits Norway cruise ship, infecting 4 passengers and 36 crew members
19,000 more Americans could die from COVID-19 in next 20 days: CDC
‘This is forcing us to go underground’: Demanding full reopening of CA’s salons, owners rally in Santa Clarita
Debate begins for who’s first in line for COVID-19 vaccine
Birx warns U.S. is in ‘new phase’ of coronavirus pandemic with more widespread cases
As school begins during the pandemic, parents see few good options
Military identifies sailor, 7 Marines presumed dead after training accident off San Clemente Island
Idaho hearing Monday could offer new details in missing kids’ case
Post Fire burns 200 acres near Gorman, causing 5 Freeway closures and delays
Californians are renting out their backyard pools by the hour amid coronavirus closures
Sports Report: Trevor Lane on Lakers loss, Pac-12 player demands, and more
Sports Report: Trevor Lane on Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly’s suspension and more
Celebrating National Avocado Day with Descanso Restaurant in Costa Mesa
Blackened mahi-mahi sandwich with homemade tartar sauce
Furloughed pastry chef launches cookie business, ‘Kirsh Baking Company’
What to look for in a good Chromebook for back to school
2nd stimulus check: Where things stand on payments as August begins
2 men dead after vehicle crashes into tree, erupts into flames in Thousand Oaks: Officials
Californians are renting out their backyard pools by the hour amid coronavirus closures
L.A. County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations begin to decline, possibly signaling some success in slowing virus spread: Officials
With 5% containment, Apple Fire keeps burning north of Beaumont after scorching 32 square miles
Military identifies sailor, 7 Marines presumed dead after training accident off San Clemente Island
7 Marines, 1 sailor presumed dead after training accident off San Clemente Island
