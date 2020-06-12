Adam Abdul-Jabbar

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific reopens this weekend
Top Stories
Manager at Morongo Casino tests positive for COVID-19
Dozens of nursing home residents moved after Pasadena facility gets license pulled
Video
Ep.53 Fighting two pandemics with Senator Holly Mitchell | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Audio
Mask revolts create new coronavirus danger as California moves forward with reopening plans
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Sexual inactivity among young Americans is increasing, San Diego State University researchers find
Top Stories
Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific reopens this weekend
Friday forecast: Cooling trend through the weekend
Video
‘The Bachelor’ casts 1st black male lead amid outcry for diversity
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son accused of stabbing neighbor in San Clemente: OCSD
Video
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
‘All Black Lives Matter’ leading a solidarity march on Sunday, June 14
Video
Top Stories
L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson on police misconduct and police reform
Video
Director of Los Angeles Police Protective League on police misconduct allegations against protestors
Video
Rapid temperature screening with thermal scanners
Video
Father’s Day gift ideas with Bethany Braun-Silva
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Weekly
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.53 Fighting two pandemics with Senator Holly Mitchell | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Audio
Top Stories
40 Years Later: The Eruption of Mount St. Helens with Dr. Robin George Andrews | The News Director’s Office
Audio
S1 Ep.11 The One with Mrs. Bing | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Black Lives Matter: Listening to Black Voices | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
S1 Ep.10 The One with the Monkey | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News
Adam Abdul-Jabbar
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son accused of stabbing neighbor in San Clemente: OCSD
Video
Most Popular
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son accused of stabbing neighbor in San Clemente: OCSD
Video
Woman seen in racist rant video in Torrance recorded in 2nd, similar confrontation
Video
Danny Roman, Mexican Mafia member who controlled South L.A. from his cell, stabbed to death at Corcoran prison
Former officer charged with killing George Floyd may receive pension worth more than $1 million
Mask revolts create new coronavirus danger as California moves forward with reopening plans
After health officer quits, Orange County to lift mask requirement and reopen gyms, schools and bars
Video
Online petition calls for Disneyland to reopen later than planned July 17 date, citing coronavirus concerns