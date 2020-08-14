Akira Smith

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Dr. Fauci delivers dire warning about any attempt at achieving coronavirus herd immunity
Video
Top Stories
Newsom holds news conference on COVID-19 response as CA becomes 1st state to pass 600,000 cases
Video
Top Stories
‘We’re going to run out of people’: California’s COVID-19 response hampered by high-level resignations
U.K. adds France to quarantine list in ‘devastating blow’ to travel industry
Medical groups push for new federal guidelines to fast-track priority COVID-19 testing and results
New York City’s ‘Tribute in Light’ honoring 9/11 victims canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Walmart extending closing time at more than 4,000 U.S. stores
Top Stories
South Los Angeles mom charged with torture, murder of 4-year-old daughter: DA
USPS warns states it may not be able to deliver ballots in time based on current election rules
Mourners gather in Houston to remember Vanessa Guillen, soldier killed at Fort Hood
Police: Beverly Hills man arrested and charged with sexually assaulting women targeted at bars, nightclubs
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
World’s greatest catering deal with Ike’s Love & Sandwiches
Video
Top Stories
Hatch chile recipe ideas with Gelson’s
Video
L.A. Black Restaurant Week: Gwen’s Specialty Cakes and Catering
Video
The Rodney King Foundation on keeping students positive and patient about back-to-school with their bookbag giveaway
Video
Bracken’s Kitchen gets help from a community fund to help feed the needy
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Akira Smith
South Los Angeles mom charged with torture, murder of 4-year-old daughter: DA
Most Popular
South Los Angeles mom charged with torture, murder of 4-year-old daughter: DA
California’s ban on high-capacity magazines ruled unconstitutional by federal appeals court
Newsom holds news conference on COVID-19 response as CA becomes 1st state to pass 600,000 cases
Video
Dr. Fauci delivers dire warning about any attempt at achieving coronavirus herd immunity
Video
Ranch 2 Fire spreads to 3,000 acres after sparking near homes in Azusa, forcing evacuations
Video
Ranch 2 Fire moves away from homes after threatening Azusa neighborhood; evacuations lifted
Video
Police: Beverly Hills man arrested and charged with sexually assaulting women targeted at bars, nightclubs