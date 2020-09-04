Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Latinos in California are being hit hard by COVID-19; here’s why
Top Stories
U.S. unemployment rate drops to 8.4% even as hiring slows
Video
Top Stories
Labor Day weekend will test California’s more relaxed COVID-19 restrictions
Video
‘The Batman’ production halted after lead Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, source says
O.C. expected to enter state’s 2nd COVID-19 tier within days, officials say
Video
Pac-12 may resume games earlier than planned with rapid, daily coronavirus testing
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
O.C. leaders launch petition to put pressure on Newsom to speed up reopening
Video
Top Stories
Man arrested on suspicion of vandalizing Black Lives Matter sign with racist slurs in Redondo Beach
300 people arrested in L.A. area during 5-week operation, ICE says
Fleas test positive for bubonic plague at South Lake Tahoe, prompting warnings
Jacob Blake appears via video from his hospital bed in Wisconsin for 1st court appearance
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Previewing National Cheese Pizza Day with Patxi’s Pizza
Video
Top Stories
Strategies for every type of virtual learner with behavioral developmental pediatrician Dr. Damon Korb
Video
Labor Day cookout tips with celebrity chef Curtis Stone
Video
Money expert Andrea Woroch on what to buy and skip during Labor Day sales
Video
Glamping on Canon Dr. with Spago Beverly Hills
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
akon
Singer Akon is building a ‘real-life Wakanda’ worth $6 billion in Senegal
Most Popular
Surveillance video shows bags of USPS mail being dumped in Glendale spa parking lot
Video
Latinos in California are being hit hard by COVID-19; here’s why
‘I am a culture leech’: White George Washington Univ. professor admits she’s been pretending to be Black
Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old he met in chat room: Brea police
Shopper’s $19,000 handbag seized, destroyed by customs officials in Australia
Video
O.C. expected to enter state’s 2nd COVID-19 tier within days, officials say
Video
Newsom declares state of emergency as California faces historic heat, threat of power outages
Video