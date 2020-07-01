Alameda County Public Health Department

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Hundreds of Texas teens at ‘pong fest’ party were exposed to coronavirus, officials say
Top Stories
What’s open and closed in SoCal July 4 weekend as coronavirus cases surge across the state
Video
Fourth of July has potential to create ‘perfect storm’ for COVID-19 spread, infection disease doctor warns
Video
San Diego County imposes 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars
Video
Coronavirus, financial hurdles delay projects to build homeless housing in L.A.
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
75-year-old man pleads no contest to slitting woman’s throat in Pasadena
Top Stories
Police: Man wounded in road-rage stabbing in Culver City
Coronavirus ‘curve is no longer flat’ in Riverside County, health officer says
L.A. schools police chief resigns after district slashes department budget by a third
Corrections officials criticized for handling of COVID-19 outbreak after transferring infected inmates from Chino to virus-free prison in San Francisco
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Popular fair foods you can make at home with author and chef George Geary
Video
Top Stories
L.A. Rams introducing a free virtual youth football camp
Video
Making cooking effortless with Thermomix® TM6™
Video
Shaquille O’Neal on the launch of Shaq-a-roni pizza with Papa John’s
Video
Dr. Jacqueline Eubany on the deadly COVID-19 summer surge in California
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Weekly
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Bernie Taupin, Elton John Songwriter/Visual Artist | Frank Buckley Interviews
Video
Top Stories
S1 Ep.19 The One where the Monkey Gets Away | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
S1 Ep.18 The One with All the Poker | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Ep.55 Exposing the Cracks | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Audio
A Platform to Do Good with Lisa Foxx | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Alameda County Public Health Department
Workers say Tesla is threatening to fire employees if they don’t return to jobs at California factory
Most Popular
Newsom orders new coronavirus restrictions in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura counties ahead of Fourth of July
Video
Coronavirus outbreaks traced to parties and family gatherings as L.A. County sees spike in hospitalizations
Video
What’s open and closed in SoCal July 4 weekend as coronavirus cases surge across the state
Video
L.A. to start posting COVID-19 infection threat level online, Mayor Garcetti says
SoCal to Las Vegas train project gets approval to build along 15 Freeway
Video
Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach closing shores on July 4th
Video
Investigators say suspect in disappearance of Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen killed himself and 2nd suspect is in custody