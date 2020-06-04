Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Dr. Anthony Fauci says it’s time to think about reopening schools in the fall
Top Stories
Movie theater chain AMC warns it may not survive coronavirus pandemic
Video
Pediatricians say kids should be in school despite coronavirus risk
California adoptions pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus court closings
12 inmates have died at state prison in Chino due to COVID-19
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Trump facing rising criticism from military leaders over calls to send active-duty troops to quell protests
Top Stories
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan slated for late July
Experts worried that L.A. coronavirus test sites were closed during protests
2 officers, tow truck driver suffer major injuries in South L.A. crash
Video
Black community leaders, elected officials hold ‘Justice Matters’ dialogue with L.A. Mayor Garcetti
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
16-year-old who spoke alongside L.A. Mayor Garcetti and his mentor on the ongoing protests and supporting the voices of young people
Video
Top Stories
Author Lisa Napoli on her new book ‘Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN and the Birth of 24-Hour News’
Video
Legal expert Alison Triessl on the charges all four officers face in the death of George Floyd
Video
Guidance for small businesses affected by looting and destruction
Video
L.A. County Sheriff Villanueva on the recent protests in Los Angeles
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Weekly
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
S1 Ep.8 The One Where Nana Dies Twice | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Waiting for the whistle with Arash Markazi | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Author Lisa Napoli chronicles the birth of 24-hour news| Frank Buckley Interviews
Video
S1 Ep.7 The One With the Blackout | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Ep.51 Shaking off the dust | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Watch live: Mayor Garcetti participates in dialogue with black community leaders, elected officials
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Live: Family, friends honor George Floyd’s life as nation demands justice for his death
2
of
/
2
Alameda County Sheriff’s Office
‘It was very strategic’: Well-coordinated thieves capitalizing on protest chaos, NorCal officials say
Most Popular
Family, friends honor George Floyd’s life in 1st of several memorials as nation demands justice for his death
At least 11 killed during U.S. protests seeking justice for George Floyd, many of them African Americans
No curfew in L.A. County or city Thursday as protests continue
NAACP calls for national moment of silence during George Floyd’s funeral Thursday, hosts town hall to spur civic action
Using tear gas on protesters helps spread coronavirus, experts warn
Man pulls gun, driver speeds through crowd during protests in Newport Beach
Video
Dr. Anthony Fauci says it’s time to think about reopening schools in the fall