Alameda County Superior County Courthouse

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Help for seniors
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
U.S. colleges plan for coronavirus testing, but strategies vary widely
Top Stories
LAFD firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications, marking 1st coronavirus death reported by dept.
Video
Top Stories
76% of new coronavirus cases in L.A. County are among people under 50
Video
Florida surpasses New York to become the state with the 2nd highest number of coronavirus cases after California
More than a third of coronavirus patients feel symptoms for weeks, CDC says
L.A. loosens restrictions for business banners after Studio City cafe gets fined for ‘we’re open’ sign
Video
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Activists march for Breonna Taylor in her Kentucky hometown, facing counter-protesters
Top Stories
Seattle police declare riot, deploy pepper spray during protests; 45 people arrested
Long Beach man, paralyzed in attempted robbery, offers reward for stolen handcycle
Video
Secretary Mnuchin says Congress will unveil coronavirus aid package on Monday
Violent clashes break out between police and protesters in downtown Los Angeles
Video
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Latest trends and hottest toys of summer with The Toy Association
Video
Top Stories
Mental health awareness for communities of color with ‘Can I Be Vulnerable’ creator BJ Williams
Video
Burn up to 750 calories in a 45 minute workout with F45 training
Video
Nick Hanna, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, talks federal crackdown on paycheck protection program loan fraud
Video
Leading hospitality expert and ‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer on resetting hospitality & small businesses amid pandemic
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Weekly
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
S2 Ep.7 The One Where Ross Finds Out +Friends_Fests Instagram Sean Judge| Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.59 Beating the odds | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Audio
Mental health in the media with Mark Joyella | The News Director’s Office
Audio
S2 Ep.6 The One with the Baby on the Bus| Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Astronaut & Apollo 11 CAPCOM Charlie Duke recalls harrowing moon landing | Frank Buckley Interviews
Video
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Alameda County Superior County Courthouse
Police: Alameda County Superior Courthouse set on fire by agitators during Oakland protest
Most Popular
Olivia de Havilland, star of ‘Gone with the Wind,’ dies at 104
Violent clashes break out between police and protesters in downtown Los Angeles
Video
17-year-old girl fatally shot following report of street racing that drew crowds at Hollywood and Highland: LAPD
Video
LAPD declares tactical alert in response to protests in downtown L.A.
Video
COVID-19 survivor who spent 64 days in Burbank hospital, had most of his fingers amputated: ‘This can happen to you’
Video
LAFD firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications, marking 1st coronavirus death reported by dept.
Video
‘Mine’s Real’: Viral Video Show Private Security Guard Shooting 2 Would-Be Robbers, 1 With Fake Weapon, in West Compton