Top Stories
L.A. activist Marc Ching, his foundation exaggerated stories of animal abuse, vets and rescuers say
‘We’re at capacity’: L.A. County mortuaries and funeral homes turn away grieving families amid rising toll from COVID-19
Gov. Newsom to promise $2 billion for California schools to create COVID-19 reopening plans
Audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in Georgia county finds no fraud
‘We’re at capacity’: L.A. County mortuaries and funeral homes turn away grieving families amid rising toll from COVID-19
Gov. Newsom to promise $2 billion for California schools to create COVID-19 reopening plans
Paramedics having some patients stay home as SoCal hospitals struggle with COVID-19 wave
Illinois high school senior with no prior health conditions dies of COVID-19
L.A. County health officials encourage filmmakers to pause work amid COVID-19 surge
From the pandemic to law enforcement, here’s a look at California’s new laws
Fun and festive ideas to host your virtual New Year’s Eve party with food and lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy
‘Virgin River’ star Sarah Dugdale on the hit Netflix show
‘Wonder Years’ alum Olivia D’Abo on the new topical drama ‘Angie: Lost Girls’
Health expert Dr. Anthony Harris on the hospital crisis and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts
Spend New Years Eve with ‘Star Wars’ star Greg Grunberg
Alberto Fernández
Argentina’s Senate passes bill legalizing abortion
Newsom gives coronavirus update as California hits new 1-day COVID-19 death record, with 442 fatalities
Racist rant caught on video in Tustin parking lot after victim says she asked man to social distance
Police respond as maskless protesters force their way into Erewhon Market in Fairfax
From the pandemic to law enforcement, here’s a look at California’s new laws
Regional stay-at-home order extended for Southern California as ICU capacity remains at 0%
Gov. Newsom to promise $2 billion for California schools to create COVID-19 reopening plans
L.A. County hospitals reach the breaking point, turn away ambulances
