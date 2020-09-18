Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tests positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
CDC drops controversial COVID-19 advice that discouraged testing for those who don’t feel sick
Top Stories
EPA approves Pine-Sol as effective disinfectant against coronavirus on surfaces
Video
Orange County remains in less restrictive reopening stage than most of SoCal
Twin horrors: Disaster relief forced to evolve amid COVID-19 pandemic
California ski resorts prepare to open with limited capacity this season
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Army member, boyfriend arrested after 4-month-old son is hospitalized with burn, brain injuries in Barstow
Top Stories
Woman bitten by coyote on beach in Marin County
Biden makes push for voters during digital events on National Black Voter Day
Video
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tests positive for coronavirus
CDC drops controversial COVID-19 advice that discouraged testing for those who don’t feel sick
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Griffin Club’s Director of Membership, John Myers on their $20 million renovation
Video
Top Stories
New modern Mexican restaurant Mírame with Matt Egan and Chef Josh Gil
Video
Reach your fitness and wellness goals with the ‘Tone It Up’ community
Video
Forbes.com correspondent and author Jay Paris on the Rams, Chargers and return of the Big Ten Conference
Video
Healthcare attorney and policy expert Harry Nelson on the U.S. playbook to rollout COVID-19 vaccines by October
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Community
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Alejandro Giammattei
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tests positive for coronavirus