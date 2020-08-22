Skip to content
Alex Curry
Sports Report: Alex Curry on Lakers’ Game 3 against the Blazers and more
German shepherd locked up in San Bernardino shelter for over a year due to legal battle
On secret recording, Maryanne Trump says ‘Donald’s out for Donald’ and describes her brother as ‘cruel’
New CDC guidelines say schools shouldn’t close if someone gets COVID-19
Judge orders Trump to reimburse Stormy Daniels for legal fees
Denver police say masked suspects intentionally set house fire that killed 5 family members
Man shoots at car after argument outside VONS store in Ventura: Police
New scrutiny in cases of 4 men who received 505-year prison sentences each from federal judge in CA