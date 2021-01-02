Skip to content
Top Stories
Floyd Little, Syracuse and Denver Broncos great, dies at 78
U.K. judge to rule whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges
Help arrives for L.A. County hospitals short on oxygen for patients with respiratory issues
Video
Iran plans to enrich uranium back to pre-nuclear deal level of 20% ‘as soon as possible’
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Help arrives for L.A. County hospitals short on oxygen for patients with respiratory issues
Video
Top Stories
Feared post-Christmas coronavirus surge appears to begin in L.A. County as cases spike
Video
Top Stories
‘It eats at you morally’: Arcadia nurses demand more staffing to care for patients amid COVID-19 surge
Video
Southern California mortuaries stretched during coronavirus surge
Video
After surviving COVID-19, 95-year-old Ohio grandma resumes making masks
57-year-old father of 4 becomes 2nd LAFD firefighter to die of COVID-19
Video
Binance US CEO Catherine Coley explains the surge in Bitcoin value
Video
Top Stories
Civility and etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall on social and business etiquette for 2021
Video
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray on how to have a fun, fabulous and safe New Years at home
Video
New platform ‘Cluster’ aims to promote positive social action
Video
‘We Can Be Heroes’ stars & mother-son duo Isaiah & Brittany Russell on playing co-stars in the family superhero film
Video
Alhambra Hospital
It’s ‘World War III,’ says L.A. County doctor beset by intensely sick COVID-19 patients
Video
It’s ‘World War III,’ says L.A. County doctor beset by intensely sick COVID-19 patients
Video
Feared post-Christmas coronavirus surge appears to begin in L.A. County as cases spike
Video
L.A. ranked riskiest county for natural disasters in U.S.: FEMA
Southern California mortuaries stretched during coronavirus surge
Video
‘It eats at you morally’: Arcadia nurses demand more staffing to care for patients amid COVID-19 surge
Video
Help arrives for L.A. County hospitals short on oxygen for patients with respiratory issues
Video
Binance US CEO Catherine Coley explains the surge in Bitcoin value
Video