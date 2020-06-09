Skip to content
Report: At least 2 Tesla employees infected with COVID-19 since work resumed at Bay Area plant
56 more deaths reported in L.A. County as COVID-19 spread remains on upward trajectory
Here’s how different California bars, gyms, zoos, museums and other venues will look after they’re allowed to reopen Friday
Video
California coronavirus cases continue steady rise
Video
San Diego Zoo allowed to reopen
Local hair salon on how their business has been affected amid protests and coronavirus
Video
‘Black witnessing’ and protest journalism with author and USC professor Dr. Allissa V. Richardson
Coronavirus: Dr. Anne Rimoin on the safety measures for protesters, phase three of reopening and a possible second peak
Dr. Courtney Howard on the environmental impact of social distancing
Attorney Alison Triessl on the legal case against George Floyd officers
S1 Ep.10 The One with the Monkey | Friends with Friends podcast
S1 Ep.9 The One Where Underdog Gets Away | Friends with Friends podcast
Ep.52 Protests, parishioners, and a pandemic | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Waiting for the whistle with Arash Markazi | The News Director’s Office
S1 Ep.8 The One Where Nana Dies Twice | Friends with Friends podcast
Live: Crews battle brush fire in Hacienda Heights
amc theaters
AMC plans to reopen its theaters globally in July
LAPD officer seen on video striking man repeatedly in Boyle Heights is charged with assault
Reebok, gyms nationwide cutting ties with CrossFit over CEO’s tweets about George Floyd
Here’s how different California bars, gyms, zoos, museums and other venues will look after they’re allowed to reopen Friday
L.A. Pride will no longer be involved in Black Lives Matter march on June 14
Woman who smuggled endangered sea cucumbers from Mexico into San Diego sentenced to 8 months in prison
California coronavirus cases continue steady rise
Arrest made after remains were found on Idaho property tied to investigation of Lori Vallow, whose kids have been missing 8 months