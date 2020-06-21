Skip to content
Coronavirus
L.A. County reports 1,784 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths
WHO reports largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases; Brazil had highest spike, followed by U.S.
Orange County reports highest daily total of COVID-19 cases for the 2nd day in a row
L.A. Metro bus adjustments to promote social distancing take effect Sunday
2nd wave of coronavirus cases? Experts say we’re still in the 1st
Demonstrators gather in Gardena to remember fathers killed in violent police encounters
L.A. County reports 1,784 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths
American Museum of Natural History in New York to remove Theodore Roosevelt statue
CHP officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop on 10 Fwy in San Gabriel area
Mayor of Nevada City in Northern California lashes out at face coverings rule
New dad Doug Kolk celebrates first Fathers Day with baby Preslee
Olympian teaches pandemic-friendly fencing for fitness
Dr. Anne Rimoin discusses California’s COVID-19 resurgence
Consumer savings and money expert Andrea Woroch on how to shop and save for store closing deals
Family jobs for every age group with Dr. Damon Korb
Bonus Episode: The One with Morgan Fairchild | Friends with Friends podcast
Ep.54 Giving Way for an Uprising | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Softening the Lines That Divide Us with Sandy Banks | The News Director’s Office
S1 Ep.14 The One with the Candy Hearts | Friends with Friends podcast
Justin Brooks, California Innocence Project | Frank Buckley Interviews
More young people across the South are testing positive for coronavirus, officials say
5 sheriff’s departments in CA say they won’t enforce Newsom’s new mask order
Video
Black Lives Matter sign in Thousand Oaks vandalized by employees of Ventura County sheriff’s and DA’s office
Video
Black Lives Matter wants to oust Jackie Lacey, the first African American DA for L.A. County
Orange County reports highest daily total of COVID-19 cases for the 2nd day in a row
L.A. County sheriff’s deputy fired 6 rounds at 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who officials believe did not fire his gun before he died
Video
WHO reports largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases; Brazil had highest spike, followed by U.S.
Video