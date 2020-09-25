Amy Coney Barrett

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
CA COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to jump 89% over next month amid signs of virus spread
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus cases top 800,000 in California, highest in the nation
Top Stories
L.A. County issues more than 70 COVID-19 citations to local churches, gyms and other businesses
Video
Quarantine ordered for 2,500 students at elite Swiss school after ‘significant outbreaks’ of coronavirus
L.A. County sees progress in containing COVID-19, but it may not sustain long enough for more reopening
Video
2nd stimulus checks: How Supreme Court fight could derail $1,200 direct payments
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Video shows deputy hitting person with shield during WeHo racial justice protest where 6 were arrested
Video
Top Stories
Multiple people arrested after officers assaulted during Oakland protest: Police
Documents detail regent’s ‘inappropriate’ support letter to get student admitted to UC Berkeley
Can technology predict wildfires? New CA systems attempt to better forecast their spread
Firefighters describe epic battle to save Mt. Wilson Observatory from Bobcat Fire
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
“The Willie Mae” fried chicken sandwich at HiHo
Top Stories
Beautycounter’s push for clean beauty
Video
UC Irvine Anti-Cancer Challenge with Monarch Beach Resort
Video
Work and play at the Hollywood Roosevelt with their new offerings for guests
Video
Make-A-Wish Wednesday: Local social worker supporting the Make-A-Wish mission
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Amy Coney Barrett
Republicans expect Trump to tap Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Video
Most Popular
‘He couldn’t just have disappeared’: South L.A. mom pleads for return of missing 21-year-old son
Video
Video shows deputy hitting person with shield during WeHo racial justice protest where 6 were arrested
Video
Big Bear Hotshot firefighter vanishes while off duty; car found abandoned after crash on Highway 18
Video
Pursuit driver detained after striking several vehicles, running shirtless across 210 Fwy in Lake View Terrace
Video
2 vehicles plow through Hollywood crowd protesting Breonna Taylor’s killing; at least 1 struck
Video
Republicans expect Trump to tap Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Video
CA COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to jump 89% over next month amid signs of virus spread
Video