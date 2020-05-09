Skip to content
Andre Harrell
Andre Harrell, Uptown Records founder who discovered Diddy, dies at 59
Most Popular
Sens. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey propose giving Americans $2,000 monthly during pandemic
Video
California starts reopening economy on Friday: Here’s what is and isn’t open again
Video
Souplantation’s buffet-style restaurants closing permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic
2 white men charged with murder in shooting of unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia
Ventura County issues new coronavirus health order, allowing some low-risk businesses to reopen
Video
Video posted online of unconscious juvenile being sexually assaulted leads to arrest of man, 2 boys in Lake Elsinore: Sheriff’s Dept.
L.A. County businesses and parks start to reopen as region remains epicenter of California’s COVID-19 outbreak
Video