Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
FAQ about stimulus checks
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Disney unveils new line of face masks, will donate 1 million to kids and families in need
Top Stories
Trump administration seeks to punish China over coronavirus outbreak
Ventura County, Newport Beach officials praise beachgoers for social distancing as Newsom is expected to close beaches
O.C. supervisor pushes back against Newsom on plan to close beaches, calls it ‘overreaction’
Video
Savings rate hits highest level since 1981 as nervous Americans stash their cash
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Disney unveils new line of face masks, will donate 1 million to kids and families in need
Top Stories
Trump administration seeks to punish China over coronavirus outbreak
LAPD blames zero bail for rise in repeat offenders
Ventura County, Newport Beach officials praise beachgoers for social distancing as Newsom is expected to close beaches
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought on suspicion of killing girlfriend, 2 boys found in Apple Valley desert
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Virtual sports programs and early bird prize drawing #2 with the Special Olympics of Southern California
Video
Top Stories
Kona Ice Ventura delivering shaved ice to neighborhoods with their Kurbside Kona
Video
Tips on how to manage and adjust your wedding during the pandemic with The Knot
Video
Attorney Harry Nelson on COVID-19 nursing home lawsuits and legal immunity from wrongful death claims
Video
Make-A-Wish celebrating 40th Annual World Wish Day
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.34 The Case for remdesivir | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Following the Path with Kris Van Cleave | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Ep.33 Those who don’t learn from history… | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Mysteries of the brain with Dr. Rahul Jandial | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Ep.32 Free Testing for All | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Watch live: Gov. Newsom to address California’s response to COVID-19 outbreak
Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home
Up to 60 bodies found in 4 trucks outside Brooklyn funeral home
Most Popular
O.C. District Attorney warns residents after release of 7 ‘high-risk’ sex offenders during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Here are the 4 stages of Newsom’s plan to gradually reopen California
Video
Up to 60 bodies found in four trucks outside Brooklyn funeral home
O.C. supervisor pushes back against Newsom on plan to close beaches, calls it ‘overreaction’
Video
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought on suspicion of killing girlfriend, 2 boys found in Apple Valley desert
Ventura County, Newport Beach officials praise beachgoers for social distancing as Newsom is expected to close beaches
Nations prepare for possibility of chaos in North Korea