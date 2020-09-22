Skip to content
Riverside County moved to less-restrictive COVID-19 tier, allowing for more reopenings
All CA counties permitted to allow reopening of nail salons under latest COVID-19 rules
Riverside County proposal would dump state’s pandemic plan and reopen sooner
August home sales in U.S. rise to highest level since 2006 in 3rd straight month of gains
Opportunity gaps in U.S. public schools highlighted by coronavirus pandemic
U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 200,000, by far the highest in the world
Gang member sentenced to 19 years in prison for fatal 2016 shooting of 1-year-old Compton girl: DA
China, world’s top emitter of greenhouse gases, aims to go carbon-neutral by 2060
Mayor Garcetti urges Angelenos to get free flu shots in order to help avoid ‘twindemic’
Bobcat Fire grew out of control due to lack of early firefighting resources, fuel in old-growth forest
Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump
Sneak peek of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! new book ‘Mind Blown!’
Non-partisan movement ‘I am a voter.’ launches social media takeover with a singular message
The KTLA-Autotrader-Kelley Blue Book new normal car show: Part one
Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French on storing and preserving fall fruits and vegetables
Human trafficking and sexual trauma specialist Mary David on ‘Cuties’ film and the #CancelNetflix petition
Angeles N
Bobcat Fire grew out of control due to lack of early firefighting resources, fuel in old-growth forest
Riverside County moved to less-restrictive COVID-19 tier, allowing for more reopenings
‘Help us reopen’: Disneyland presses Gov. Newsom for guidelines while proposing COVID-19 safety measures
All CA counties permitted to allow reopening of nail salons under latest COVID-19 rules
Man killed after confronting person trying to steal his car in Anaheim; multiple subjects detained: Police
Attorneys: Deputies shot Dijon Kizzee 15 times, including from behind and after he was down
Vanessa Bryant sues L.A. County sheriff over Kobe Bryant crash photos
Pair arrested after missing person found dismembered in lake at San Luis Obispo Co. golf course