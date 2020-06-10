Anna Wintour

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Starbucks to close up to 400 stores after taking $3 billion hit during coronavirus closures
Top Stories
Universal CityWalk partially reopens with new health measures, including temperature checks and mask requirement
Video
L.A. County COVID-19 cases surge past 67,000 as gyms, some recreation gain approval to reopen Friday in Phase 3
Health officials place L.A., 8 other counties, on COVID-19 watch list
Video
CA courts eye early end to statewide orders suspending foreclosures, evictions during pandemic
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Disneyland parks in Anaheim plan to reopen on July 17, with Downtown Disney slated to open earlier
Top Stories
2 more Atlanta officers fired after video of police pulling students from car, using Taser on them
USC welcomes Reggie Bush back after 10-year NCAA ban: ‘I’m excited to come home’
California Assembly narrowly passes measure to allow legislators to vote remotely during emergencies
Trump administration makes it easier to hunt bears, wolves on national preserves in Alaska
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Platefit on their new safety procedures as gyms begin to reopen
Video
Top Stories
House calls and at-home COVID-19 testing with on-demand health service Ready
Video
Reopening schools amid pandemic, protecting your child’s health with Dr. Tanya Altmann
Video
Companies and employee conduct outside of the workplace with employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright
Video
Free ‘Wash your Hands’ coloring book from artist Eric Junker
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Weekly
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Black Lives Matter: Listening to Black Voices | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Top Stories
S1 Ep.10 The One with the Monkey | Friends with Friends podcast
S1 Ep.9 The One Where Underdog Gets Away | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Ep.52 Protests, parishioners, and a pandemic | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Audio
S1 Ep.8 The One Where Nana Dies Twice | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
L.A. County to move into Phase 3 on Friday, reopening gyms, many outdoor recreation facilities
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 3
Anna Wintour
Vogue’s Anna Wintour apologizes for race-related ‘mistakes’ in not doing enough to elevate black voices, publishing ‘intolerant’ images
Most Popular
L.A. police commission finds actions of officer who killed Kenneth French at Corona Costco violated LAPD policy
Video
Disneyland parks in Anaheim plan to reopen on July 17, with Downtown Disney slated to open earlier
L.A. County COVID-19 cases surge past 67,000 as gyms, some recreation gain approval to reopen Friday in Phase 3
‘That virus took my family away’: SoCal couple dies from COVID-19 one day apart, leaving behind 5 young children
Video
L.A. Pride will no longer be involved in Black Lives Matter march on June 14
Here’s how different California bars, gyms, zoos, museums and other venues will look after they’re allowed to reopen Friday
Video
Starbucks to close up to 400 stores after taking $3 billion hit during coronavirus closures