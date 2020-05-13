anxiety dog

Skip to content
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Beauty salon group sues Newsom over coronavirus closures
Video
Top Stories
U.S. says China likely launching cyberattacks to steal coronavirus vaccine and treatment data
California community colleges sue U.S. government for denying COVID-19 relief funds to half a million students, including DACA recipients
Parking lots, camping to reopen this weekend at Orange County parks
39-year-old woman arrested for selling unapproved COVID-19 testing kits in Santa Monica
Video
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Beauty salon group sues Newsom over coronavirus closures
Video
Top Stories
FBI seizes senator's phone in investigation of stock trades after coronavirus briefings
Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of singer Melissa Etheridge, dies
Fresno city council head cited for battery after allegedly shoving protestors who showed up at his home to oppose shelter-in-place order
Obama emerges as central figure in 2020 presidential election
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
At-home hair styles with stylist Joseph Maine
Video
Top Stories
Paint tips and trends with designer & contractor Anthony Carrino
Video
Research and opinion firm True Public with quirky and unusual quarantine behaviors most people are doing
Video
Artist Pablo Helguera teams up with Cal State Fullerton's Grand Central Art Center to offer free singing telegrams
Video
Half of Americans want more options to work from home post coronavirus
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.43 Pillow talk: Tips for better sleep | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Josh Campbell, Former FBI Special Agent | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Ep.42 Reopening the office: What to expect | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.41 Youth mentoring during COVID-19 | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.40 Wedding planning in a pandemic | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Therapy dog provides virtual comfort during these challenging times
Most Popular
L.A. County safer-at-home orders to remain in place for several months, but 'restrictions will be gradually relaxed'
Video
L.A. Mayor Garcetti announces all retailers may reopen for pickup or delivery; requires Angelenos to wear masks when out
Video
More retail stores, outdoor areas and beaches can open under new L.A. County health order with no end date
Video
Some CA families to start receiving up to $365 per child beginning Tuesday as state mails out P-EBT cards
L.A. County beaches reopen with restrictions: Here's what you can and can't do
Video
Millions of N95 masks, other crucial supplies used by health care workers across U.S. are counterfeit
House Democrats propose stimulus payments of up to $6,000 for families