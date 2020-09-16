apple event

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Disneyland calls on California to release theme park reopening guidelines
Top Stories
Reminder: L.A. Public Library books checked out 6 months ago are due by the end of September
Top Stories
L.A. County could move into next reopening stage in October if there is no surge in COVID-19 cases: Officials
Video
Accused of political meddling in COVID-19 response, Health and Human Services spokesman takes leave
Masks may protect people better than COVID-19 vaccine, CDC director tells Senate
Video
Why didn’t these L.A. hotels house homeless people? A new report offers some answers
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
With struggling U.S. economy, Fed sees rates near zero through 2023 — perhaps longer
Top Stories
L.A. among 2 dozen U.S. cities with plans to launch guaranteed income programs
Victims sought after East L.A. clown performer is accused of child sex assault
Human bones found on Santa Ana construction site, prompting response from homicide detectives
Video
Disneyland calls on California to release theme park reopening guidelines
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
SoCal Museums $50 or less gift guide
Video
Top Stories
How climate migration will reshape America with senior environmental reporter Abrahm Lustgarten
Video
Shappy Pretzel Co. with Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro
Video
Compton pastor responds to protesters amid the shooting of L.A. Sheriff’s deputies and the social unrest
Video
Dayna Devon on the premiere of KTLA’s new lifestyle show ‘LA Unscripted’
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Community
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
apple event
Here are the biggest announcements from Apple’s event including a way that kids can use an Apple Watch
Video
Most Popular
Hurricane Teddy could become catastrophic Category 4 storm: National Hurricane Center
L.A. County could move into next reopening stage in October if there is no surge in COVID-19 cases: Officials
Video
‘We anticipate increased fire activity’: Bobcat Fire burns 44,393 acres as it reaches 10th day, 3% containment
Video
Vanessa Bryant slams L.A. County sheriff for challenging LeBron James to match reward in Compton shooting
Video
Interactive map: SoCal residents can check air quality in their area amid extended smoke advisory
Video
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s combative response to deputy attack sparks new alarms, criticism
Video
Disneyland calls on California to release theme park reopening guidelines