apple products

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Trump heads to coronavirus hotspot Arizona after disappointing Tulsa rally
Top Stories
MLB owners await response from players after voting to proceed with season
Video
UC San Diego plans to regularly test students and staff for COVID-19 in the fall
U.S. remains in 1st wave of pandemic as experts raise concern for several states
Video
California State Assembly staffer tests positive for COVID-19, marking 1st case in Capitol
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Fauci tells House committee he’s optimistic of COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Top Stories
Twitter to give employees paid time off on Election Day
L.A. County DA charges porn star Ron Jeremy with rape, sexual assault of 4 women
Video
Trump heads to coronavirus hotspot Arizona after disappointing Tulsa rally
Tuesday forecast: Morning clouds with plenty of afternoon sunshine
Video
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Organizational tips with Kate Lester
Video
Top Stories
DIY projects that take flight with the Academy of Model Aeronautics
Video
The importance of in-person visits with your doctor for children with chronic conditions
Video
Digital time capsule Skypod donating $3 million for first responders to create their capsules
Video
Road trips remedies with Dr. Taz
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Weekly
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
S1 Ep.15 The One with the Stoned Guy | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Bonus Episode: The One with Morgan Fairchild | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Ep.54 Giving Way for an Uprising | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Audio
Softening the Lines That Divide Us with Sandy Banks | The News Director’s Office
Audio
S1 Ep.14 The One with the Candy Hearts | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
BREAKING: L.A. County DA charges porn star Ron Jeremy with rape, sexual assault of 4 women
apple products
WWDC20: All the best updates from Apple’s first-ever virtual event
Video
Most Popular
L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in ‘pay-to-play’ corruption probe
Video
L.A. County DA charges porn star Ron Jeremy with rape, sexual assault of 4 women
Video
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocks southern Mexico; shaking felt in Mexico City, Guatemala
Video
U.S. remains in 1st wave of pandemic as experts raise concern for several states
Video
L.A. County Sheriff’s Department places ‘security hold’ on Andres Guardado autopsy
Souplantation operator auctioning off restaurant appliances, furniture after permanently closing all 97 restaurants
Video
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Selena,’ ‘Jaws’ and more films coming to L.A. drive-ins starting next month