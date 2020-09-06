aquairum of the pacific

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations, says federal judge in San Jose
Top Stories
San Diego State beefs up enforcement after 184 students test positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
Outdoor movie screenings offered across L.A. as theaters stay closed due to pandemic
Video
‘I will not take his word for it’: Sen. Harris says she wouldn’t trust Trump on COVID-19 vaccine
Facing pandemic and mail-in ballot fears, election officials in L.A. and other cities turn to alternative voting sites
L.A. teachers union opposes opening campuses for students with disabilities, English learners
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations, says federal judge in San Jose
Top Stories
SoCal to see even hotter weather after Saturday’s record-breaking heat
Video
Crews battling El Dorado Fire face hot, dry conditions as Yucaipa-area residents remain under evacuation orders
Video
More than 200 people airlifted from Mammoth Pools area as Creek Fire spreads in Sierra National Forest
Video
After hiker death and heat-related rescues, trails at Santa Monica Mountains closed through Labor Day
Video
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Previewing National Cheese Pizza Day with Patxi’s Pizza
Video
Top Stories
Strategies for every type of virtual learner with behavioral developmental pediatrician Dr. Damon Korb
Video
Labor Day cookout tips with celebrity chef Curtis Stone
Video
Money expert Andrea Woroch on what to buy and skip during Labor Day sales
Video
Glamping on Canon Dr. with Spago Beverly Hills
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
aquairum of the pacific
Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!, Sunday, September 6th, 2020
Video
Most Popular
More than 200 people airlifted from Mammoth Pools area as Creek Fire spreads in Sierra National Forest
Video
L.A. County power outages affect more than 20,000; California’s grid operator warns of possible rotating blackouts
Video
Surveillance video shows bags of USPS mail being dumped in Glendale spa parking lot
Video
Crews battling El Dorado Fire face hot, dry conditions as Yucaipa-area residents remain under evacuation orders
Video
After hiker death and heat-related rescues, trails at Santa Monica Mountains closed through Labor Day
Video
3 missing SoCal girls rescued, human traffickers arrested in Long Beach sting: Police
El Dorado Fire burns over 2,100 acres near Yucaipa, triggering evacuations
Video