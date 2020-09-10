Arrowhead Stadium

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Teacher deaths in 3 states raise alarms as new school year begins
Video
Top Stories
California offers tax breaks to small businesses hiring workers
Top Stories
L.A. County walks back trick-or-treating ban, but says going door to door on Halloween is ‘not recommended’
Video
Practice physical distancing on Halloween and other holidays, L.A. County says
Bob Woodward: Trump said of coronavirus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’
Video
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine study after ‘potentially unexplained’ illness
Video
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
3 sought in fatal shooting at Hollywood apartment building where police say a marijuana deal went bad
Video
Top Stories
Kansas City Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint as team prepares to start NFL season
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port near site of last month’s deadly explosion
Northern California wildfire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes
Video
Wildfire smoke creates eerie scene at Giants, A’s baseball games
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Celebrating National Chicken month with Orange County’s ‘Fowl Play’
Video
Top Stories
L.A. Rams giving back to the community and helping tackle social injustice issues
Video
Expert home organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin on their new Netflix show ‘Get Organized with The Home Edit’
Video
Dr. Niket Sonpal warns on the dangers of TikTok’s viral benadryl challenge
Video
Rooftop sunrise and sunset pilates with Speir in West Hollywood
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs nix headdresses, face paint as team prepares to start NFL season
Most Popular
Deformed tails in Santa Monica Mountains’ cougars indicate inbreeding that could lead to extinction
Residents speak out after 12,500-acre El Dorado Fire destroys home, kills dog and chickens; new evacuation order issued
Video
L.A. County walks back trick-or-treating ban, but says going door to door on Halloween is ‘not recommended’
Video
Bobcat Fire nearly doubles in size to 19,800 acres; Santa Ana winds that fanned it expected to calm
Video
3 sought in fatal shooting at Hollywood apartment building where police say a marijuana deal went bad
Video
Smoke blankets much of Southern California as 2 massive wildfires burn
Video
Uber driver chokes, sexually assaults woman who was trying to get out of his vehicle: Santa Ana police