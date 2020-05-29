Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Live: Protesters march through downtown L.A. for 3rd night
atlanta protests
George Floyd protests continue across the nation
LAPD declared unlawful assembly after outbursts of violence at protest downtown; at least 1 officer hurt
L.A. County gets permission to reopen restaurants, barbershops, hair salons
2 cyclists hospitalized after Toluca Lake hit-and-run
As L.A. County lifts COVID-19 restrictions, here’s what is allowed to reopen and what remains closed
Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck, charged with 3rd-degree murder
Man shot by deputies in Lancaster
Hundreds block 101 Freeway in Silicon Valley over Floyd killing