2 more inmates died from COVID-19 at Chino state prison with more than 500 known infections
Red Cross to test donated blood for COVID-19 antibodies
As coronavirus cases rise, Newsom cites harmful effects of isolation in defense of reopening California
Judge: Treasury Department must release $679 million in coronavirus relief funds for tribes
Half of L.A. County restaurants inspected over the weekend were not following coronavirus rules
3 NYPD officers hospitalized with suspected bleach poisoning after drinking Shake Shack milkshakes, union says
1,300 living in makeshift homeless shelter inside San Diego Convention Center amid pandemic
Mexico temporarily bans agriculture workers from going to Canada over coronavirus concerns
UCLA to resume with mostly online classes in the fall
‘All Black Lives Matter’ mural will stay on Hollywood Boulevard a bit longer
Summer slimming foods with physician nutrition specialist Dr. Melina Jampolis
Stylish Father’s Day gift ideas with lifestyle expert Alison Deyette
Washington Post reporter DeNeen L. Brown on the hidden history of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre
Face mask and coverings made by Boomer Naturals with nano-silver technology
Cedars-Sinai joins ‘Fit for the Front Line’ fitness challenge for health workers
S1 Ep.12 The One with the Dozen Lasagnas | Friends with Friends podcast
Ep.53 Fighting two pandemics with Senator Holly Mitchell | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
40 Years Later: The Eruption of Mount St. Helens with Dr. Robin George Andrews | The News Director’s Office
S1 Ep.11 The One with Mrs. Bing | Friends with Friends podcast
Black Lives Matter: Listening to Black Voices | Frank Buckley Interviews
Avila Beach
Wildfire in San Luis Obispo County sparked evacuations, road closures
Missing 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist among 2 women found dead in Florida; arrest made
Feds to review investigation into death of Malcolm Harsch, among 2 black men found hanged in SoCal’s high desert
As coronavirus cases rise, Newsom cites harmful effects of isolation in defense of reopening California
Cosmetics CEO apologizes after confronting San Francisco man for writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on his own home
T-Mobile says it’s working to fix widespread network issues
Ontario airport to turn parking lot into free drive-in movie theater for 4 Friday nights
2nd wave of coronavirus shutdowns might be worse than 1st — but it could be prevented