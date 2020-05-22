Aviron Pictures

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Judge orders Los Angeles to move thousands of homeless
Top Stories
Ex-movie company executive accused of defrauding COVID-19 relief program of $1.7 million
Garcetti reopens all retail shops for pick up and delivery, along with bike paths, some beach parking lots and 2 recreation zones along L.A. River
Video
Manhattan Beach City Council expresses support to fully reopen retail stores
Video
Fauci warns COVID-19 will not be eradicated, ‘new normal’ to stick around
Video
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
7-Eleven clerk stabbed after refusing to issue refund for item purchased elsewhere; search underway for suspects
Video
Top Stories
California voters to decide in November if labor law applies to drivers for apps like Uber, Lyft
Video shows 10-year-old Bakersfield girl scaring away intruder from family’s home
Video
Pomona City Councilman arrested on child pornography allegations
Loosened restrictions, Memorial Day weekend to test California
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
The Sleep Doctor Dr. Breus with solutions for those having sleep issues during quarantine
Video
Top Stories
Decoding the discounts of Memorial Day sales with Consumer Savings and Money Expert Andrea Woroch
Video
Protecting children from abuse during the pandemic with L.A. County DCFS Director Bobby Cagle
Video
30 day body transformation with celebrity trainers Luther & Kathy Freeman
Video
TaleFlick helping writers take their project to the big screen with their TaleFlick Discovery contest
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.50 A walk in the park | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.49 World Meditation Day | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Journalism in the time of COVID-19 with Aaron Nolan | The News Director’s Office
Audio
S1 Ep.4 The One With George Stephanopoulos | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Ep.48 Relief for the restaurant industry? | Coronavirus Daily
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. Mayor Garcetti holds briefing on city’s coronavirus response
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 7
Aviron Pictures
Ex-movie company executive accused of defrauding COVID-19 relief program of $1.7 million
Most Popular
White House asks CDC to investigate coronavirus spread in L.A. area
California families eligible for free or reduced school meals can apply for P-EBT card with up to $365 per child
Department of Justice sent warning letter to L.A. Mayor Garcetti over ‘heavy-handed’ stay-at-home order
2 in custody after reported stolen truck involved in wrong-way, hit-and-run crash during pursuit in South L.A.
Video
Garcetti reopens all retail shops for pick up and delivery, along with bike paths, some beach parking lots and 2 recreation zones along L.A. River
Video
Disinfected dice: Las Vegas casinos getting ready to roll; governor sets June 4 as target reopening date
Video shows 10-year-old Bakersfield girl scaring away intruder from family’s home
Video