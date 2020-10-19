Baldwin Park Library

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Election guide ✅
Register to vote
Election guide
California propositions guide
California election results
Politics
News
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
California’s COVID-19 death toll nears 17,000, 3rd-highest in U.S.
Top Stories
Gov. Newsom provides update as California reports decline in new COVID-19 infections
Live
Top Stories
Harris returns to campaign trail after pause over COVID-19 cases linked to team
1 in 4 U.S. workers worried about coronavirus pandemic have weighed quitting: Poll
As coronavirus flares globally, some U.S. states and countries are using new strategies to target hot spots
Confirmed number of COVID-19 cases pass 40 million worldwide
News
Election guide
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
‘Sesame Street’ launches podcast to help educate kids
California’s COVID-19 death toll nears 17,000, 3rd-highest in U.S.
Singapore blogger granted asylum in U.S. faces child porn charges in Chicago
Gov. Newsom provides update as California reports decline in new COVID-19 infections
Live
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Making government data easy to access and understand with USAFacts
Video
Top Stories
New functional training class on Centr app with Da Rulk
Video
Employment Attorney Angela Reddock-Wright on employer’s duty to give time off to vote
Video
Nevada’s largest indoor Halloween event, ‘Fright Ride’ opens with COVID precautions
Video
Chef Ludo on his new pop up ‘Ludobab’
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
News tips
Search
Search
Search
Baldwin Park Library
Fire that ignited inside official ballot drop box at Baldwin Park Library under investigation
Video
Most Popular
California propositions: A guide to the 12 statewide measures on the 2020 ballot
Video
31-year-old Riverside woman arrested in alleged EDD unemployment benefit scheme
Dodgers fans can watch World Series games at drive-in events at Dodger Stadium
Video
Fire that ignited inside official ballot drop box at Baldwin Park Library under investigation
Video
Thousands of Trump supporters descend on O.C. ahead of his arrival for Newport Beach fundraiser
Video
2nd stimulus checks: Hours left to cut deal with $1,200 direct payments before Election Day
Woodland Hills mom found safe after disappearing nearly 2 weeks ago from Zion National Park
Video