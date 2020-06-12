Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
Who’s hiring?
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
LAFD using drones to determine brush clearance compliance amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Top Stories
What’s open and what’s closed as L.A. County enters Phase 3 of lifting COVID-19 restrictions
California wineries, zoos, museums and hotels begin reopening after coronavirus closures
Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific reopens this weekend
Manager at Morongo Casino tests positive for COVID-19
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
LAFD using drones to determine brush clearance compliance amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Top Stories
3rd California state prison has COVID-19 related inmate death, bringing total to 15 fatalities
During Netflix special, Dave Chappelle says America is feeling ‘the wrath of God’ for police violence and racism
What’s open and what’s closed as L.A. County enters Phase 3 of lifting COVID-19 restrictions
O.C. wilderness park closed after more mountain lion sightings months after one attacked toddler
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles patient on how CHLA is making sure she feels safe during a pandemic
Video
Top Stories
‘All Black Lives Matter’ leading a solidarity march on Sunday, June 14
Video
L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson on police misconduct and police reform
Video
Director of Los Angeles Police Protective League on police misconduct allegations against protestors
Video
Rapid temperature screening with thermal scanners
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Weekly
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Friends with Friends
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.53 Fighting two pandemics with Senator Holly Mitchell | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
Audio
Top Stories
40 Years Later: The Eruption of Mount St. Helens with Dr. Robin George Andrews | The News Director’s Office
Audio
S1 Ep.11 The One with Mrs. Bing | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Black Lives Matter: Listening to Black Voices | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
S1 Ep.10 The One with the Monkey | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
band-aid
Band-Aid announces new black and brown flesh-toned bandages to embrace diversity
Most Popular
Former officer charged with killing George Floyd may receive pension worth more than $1 million
Woman seen in racist rant video in Torrance recorded in 2nd, similar confrontation
Video
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son accused of stabbing neighbor in San Clemente: OCSD
Video
Danny Roman, Mexican Mafia member who controlled South L.A. from his cell, stabbed to death at Corcoran prison
Gyms, hotels, outdoor recreation areas reopen in L.A. County with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place
Video
What’s open and what’s closed as L.A. County enters Phase 3 of lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Mask revolts create new coronavirus danger as California moves forward with reopening plans