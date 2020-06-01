barabara ferrer

Skip to content
First human trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19 begins
Fauci says he hasn’t spoken with Trump in 2 weeks
Half of L.A. County’s COVID-19 testings sites remain closed as protests against George Floyd’s killing continue
While decrying racial inequality, L.A. County health chief says crowding at protests could lead to more COVID-19 cases and deaths
‘2 crises’: Massive protests across U.S. raise fears of new wave of coronavirus infections
Officer shot outside Circus Circus casino amid George Floyd protests in Las Vegas
Louisville police chief fired over handling of fatal shooting during weekend protest
Biden looks to formally clinch Democrats’ nomination as 7 states, D.C. vote
At least 2 people detained after police shooting in South L.A.
Costa Mesa institutes 2nd overnight curfew after reports of planned protest at South Coast Plaza
Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Terry O’Day on the state of the city after protesters took to the streets in response to George Floyd’s death
Video
Civil Rights Attorney Connie Rice on the need for police reform
Video
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey speaks out on the local protests over George Floyd
Video
West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey Horvath on the demonstrations happening throughout the city
Video
Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman on extending curfew amid looting and vandalism
Video
S1 Ep.7 The One With the Blackout | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
Ep.51 Shaking off the dust | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
S1 Ep.6 The One With the Butt | Friends with Friends podcast
Audio
The World Adventures of Chris Wolfe | The News Director’s Office
Audio
Maj. Scott Huesing, Combat Veteran/Author | Frank Buckley Interviews
Audio
Half of L.A. County’s COVID-19 testings sites remain closed as protests against George Floyd’s killing continue
Here’s a list of curfews announced by authorities across SoCal following unrest
Multiple police pursuits take place after curfew in L.A. area
Hundreds march through Hollywood as L.A. George Floyd protests continue
Glendale curfew warning accidentally sent to all of L.A. County; countywide curfew is still 6 p.m.
‘What would they have us do?’: LAPD chief defends cruiser seen hitting protestors as officers try to leave
At least 2 people detained after police shooting in South L.A.
L.A. officials say violence mars protesters’ message; organizers say it’s a response to systemic racism and police brutality