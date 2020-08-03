Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
FDA list of dangerous hand sanitizers grows to more than 100
Top Stories
As California sees drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Newsom warns of second wave
Video
Top Stories
Number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations per day in L.A. County have started to slow
U.S. firearm sales skyrocket amid pandemic, FBI records show
Los Angeles, Orange counties see double-digit drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
With classes set to resume in 2 weeks, LAUSD releases plans for start of new school year
Video
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
FDA list of dangerous hand sanitizers grows to more than 100
Top Stories
Animal rights group offers $5k reward after collared bear found with ‘Trump 2020’ sticker in North Carolina
Smoke from Apple Fire reaches Las Vegas and Phoenix, prompts air quality warning for Inland Empire
Video
Elsmere Fire: 100-acre brush fire sparks in Santa Clarita; evacuations ordered, northbound 14 Freeway closed
As California sees drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Newsom warns of second wave
Video
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
New Sugar Factory at Westfield Century City now open for outdoor dining and take-out
Video
Top Stories
Common sleep questions answered with the sleep doctor Dr. Michael Breus
Video
‘OFFLINE by Aerie’ with brand ambassador Jillian Mercado
Video
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials and how to sign up
Video
Sports Report: Trevor Lane on Lakers loss, Pac-12 player demands, and more
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Bavaria
Report: Retired Pope Benedict XVI, 93, ill after visit to Germany
Most Popular
Elsmere Fire: 200-acre brush fire sparks in Santa Clarita; evacuations ordered, northbound 14 Freeway closed
With classes set to resume in 2 weeks, LAUSD releases plans for start of new school year
Video
Los Angeles, Orange counties see double-digit drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
As California sees drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Newsom warns of second wave
Video
Apple Fire grows to more than 41 square miles; evacuation orders in place for Oak Glen community
Video
Number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations per day in L.A. County have started to slow
Frank Ocean’s teen brother, Ryan Breaux, believed to have been killed in Thousand Oaks car crash
Video