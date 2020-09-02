Benjamin Crump

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
CDC tells states to be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1
Top Stories
Pelosi says she takes responsibility for trusting word of S.F. hair salon amid backlash over visit
Top Stories
Coronavirus deaths in California top 13,000 as counties adapt to relaxed reopening guidelines
L.A. City Council moves forward with motion to pay COVID-19 patients to stay home from work
Los Angeles opens up free mobile COVID-19 testing sites across city
‘It’s the worst thing you could do’: Fauci says colleges shouldn’t send infected students home in effort to curb further COVID-19 spread
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting to assaulting another man in Covina bar bathroom
Top Stories
Man sentenced to 5 years probation after pleading to assaulting 2 women at CSUN
Garcetti authorizes power shutoff at Cahuenga Pass party house after COVID-19 violations
Officials ID firefighter killed in crash while battling Northern California wildfire
CDC tells states to be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Summer fun and safety tips for seniors with Comfort Keepers
Video
Top Stories
Best selling author Dr. Rangan Chatterjee on his new book ‘Feel Better in 5’
Video
How to lose stubborn belly fat with fitness expert Jeremy Ethier
Video
Civil rights attorney Brian Dunn on the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizee
Video
Virtual 2020 L.A. Fleet Week and the commemoration of World War II
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Benjamin Crump
Dijon Kizzee’s family retains prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump
Video
Most Popular
Pelosi says she takes responsibility for trusting word of S.F. hair salon amid backlash over visit
Killing of Dijon Kizzee by L.A. County deputies in Westmont sparks outrage, grief
Video
L.A. County allows hair salons, barbershops to resume indoor services
Video
Wrong turn leads to Amazon delivery driver saving drowning dog in Massachusetts
L.A. County allows K-12 schools to offer in-person services to students with certain needs
Video
Shooting outside Baldwin Park Kaiser Permanente prompts search for gunman, lockdown of medical center
Video
‘We must do better’: 2 Salinas students who sat outside Taco Bell to use free WiFi get hotspot from school
Video