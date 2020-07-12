Skip to content
Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen reports to camp after having COVID-19
San Diego Starbucks barista gets $100K in donations after refusing to serve customer without mask
Los Angeles County reports another 3,322 cases of coronavirus, 18 deaths
California coronavirus-related deaths top 7,000 as infection spread worsens
Amid the pandemic, churches see some outbreaks and other challenges
San Diego Starbucks barista gets $100K in donations after refusing to serve customer without mask
Navy ship fire continues to burn after injuring 17 sailors, 4 civilians at San Diego base
Photo sent just before Naya Rivera’s disappearance at Lake Piru may help find her: Report
Kelly Preston, ‘Jerry Maguire’ actress, dies at 57, husband John Travolta says
Summer of reading challenge with ‘The Week Junior’ magazine
At-home workout essentials with fashion & lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian
Jet Academy hosting virtual basketball camp with the pros
California School Boards Association Chief Information Officer Troy Flint on the pushback to reopening schools in California
Research and opinion firm True Public surveys new spikes of coronavirus cases in young people
S2 Ep.1 The One with Ross’ New Girlfriend| Friends with Friends podcast
Ep.57 The Coronavirus Credibility Gap | Coronavirus Weekly podcast
‘Voices of Courage’ with KTAL News Director John Walton | The News Director’s Office
S1 Ep.24 The One Where Rachel Finds Out + Sam Rubin| Friends with Friends podcast
Alan Zweibel on writing for ‘SNL’ and his relationship with Gilda Radner | Frank Buckley Interviews
Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s grandson, dies at age 27 in Calabasas
Kelly Preston, ‘Jerry Maguire’ actress, dies at 57, husband John Travolta says
Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s grandson, dies at age 27 in Calabasas
L.A. tenants impacted by COVID-19 can apply for $2,000 in rent relief from city next week
Photo sent just before Naya Rivera’s disappearance at Lake Piru may help find her: Report
L.A. to start accepting applications for $103 million rent relief program
‘We just try to keep our distance’: As heat wave scorches SoCal, many head to the beach to cool down
As many as 8,000 California prisoners could be released early in effort to stop coronavirus spread