berry creek

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Weekly podcast
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Park MGM to reopen as first smoke-free casino on Las Vegas Strip
Top Stories
COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in L.A. County, but health officials say region not quite ready for further reopening
Video
Top Stories
New study shows anti-inflammatory drug helps COVID-19 patients recover faster
LAUSD to provide parents with information about COVID-19 outbreaks in their child’s class and school
Democrats try to streamline mail balloting as parties adapt to voting during pandemic
Israel goes on lockdown after stubborn coronavirus surge
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Podcasts
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Video shows CHP vehicle drive through anti-Trump protesters near Sacramento; 2 injured
Video
Top Stories
With the Bobcat Fire less than 2 miles from Mt. Wilson Observatory, firefighters ready for battle
L.A. County sheriff’s deputy charged with workers’ compensation fraud
L.A. Sheriff Villanueva to politicians: Emphasize trust in justice system
6 month Disneyland closure taking massive toll on Anaheim’s economy
Video
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Destination California
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Fall DIY STEM activities for kids with KiwiCo
Video
Top Stories
Chef John Currence on his new cookbook ‘Tailgreat’ for tailgating food
Video
Fall beauty must-haves with beauty expert Stacy Cox
Video
Weelicious founder Catherine McCord with recipes to turn your dinner leftovers into lunch
Video
Celebrating National Yoga Month with Alo Yoga
Video
Contests
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
News Tips
About
News team
Community
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
berry creek
‘It’s all gone’: Volunteer fire chief who lost home to NorCal wildfire continues to fight blaze
Video
Most Popular
2 deputies helped each other after being shot in Compton, sheriff says as search for gunman continues
Video
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion hits Airbnb for $30 a night
COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in L.A. County, but health officials say region not quite ready for further reopening
Video
Bobcat Fire grows to more than 36,300 acres, jumping contingency line; residents urged to prepare to flee
Video
Meeting with Newsom and fire officials, Trump downplays climate change: ‘It will start getting cooler, just you watch’
Video
Video shows 2 deputies ambushed, shot while inside patrol vehicle in Compton; gunman at large: LASD
Video
With the Bobcat Fire less than 2 miles from Mt. Wilson Observatory, firefighters ready for battle