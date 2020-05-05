Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Skip to content
KTLA
Hollywood, Los Angeles
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
Coronavirus Daily podcast
Help for seniors
KTLA’s ‘Open for Business’
Who’s hiring?
FAQ about stimulus checks
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
L.A. County officials hold daily coronavirus briefing
Top Stories
White House rejected coronavirus warnings, then pushed for use of unproven drug, ousted federal scientist says
California sees 1st drop in weekly coronavirus deaths, a promising sign of progress
Video shows man wiping nose on Michigan Dollar Tree worker’s shirt after being asked to wear mask
Pelosi pushes for new $800 billion coronavirus aid package
News
Local News
California
Nation/World
Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
L.A. County officials hold daily coronavirus briefing
Top Stories
California DMV offices could reopen later this month with coronavirus changes
O.C. beaches in 3 more cities will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Newsom announces
White House rejected coronavirus warnings, then pushed for use of unproven drug, ousted federal scientist says
Body found near Highway 18 turn-out in Big Bear prompts homicide investigation
Morning News
News
Entertainment
Food
California Cooking
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Homeschooling tips with Mom Culture Founder Sarah Komers
Top Stories
Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day virtually with Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson
Video
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday with El Torito’s fiesta kits
Video
Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with The Infatuation’s top picks for food and drink specials in L.A.
Video
Dr. Jandial: The science and research for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines
Video
Podcasts
California Cooking
Coronavirus Daily
Diva Defined
Frank Buckley Interviews
Home Made
Keepin’ It Friel
Mama Mentality
Rich on Tech
Spoken Dreams
The News Director’s Office
Top Stories
Ep.37 Part of the solution | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Top Stories
Ep.36 Locked down in Spain | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Coronavirus & Real Estate pt: II | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins
Audio
Ep.35 School’s in for summer? | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Ep.34 The Case for remdesivir | Coronavirus Daily podcast
Audio
Contests
Weather
News Tips
About
News team
Contact us
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Internships
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. County officials hold daily coronavirus briefing
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
O.C. beaches in 3 more cities will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Newsom announces
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
White House rejected coronavirus warnings, then pushed for use of unproven drug, ousted federal scientist says
Most Popular
L.A. County officials hold daily coronavirus briefing
5-year-old pulled over on I-15 said he was driving to California to buy Lamborghini: Utah Highway Patrol
Video
Gov. Newsom’s plan could allow some areas of California to reopen faster than others
Video
O.C. beaches in 3 more cities will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Newsom announces
Study shows mutant coronavirus has emerged, even more contagious than the original
Video shows LAPD officer striking man repeatedly in Boyle Heights, prompting investigation
Video
4 California inmates killed within 2 days at 3 state prisons